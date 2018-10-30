The Global Positive Displacement Motor Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the period 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Positive displacement motors are used as a steerable technology in directional drilling. These motors convert the fluid flow inside the equipment into rotational energy which is used to power the drill bits at high rpm.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global positive displacement motor market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global positive displacement motor market for 2019-2023. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market segmentation by application (onshore, and offshore).



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Positive Displacement Motor Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Halliburton

• MATRRIX Energy Technologies

• Nabors Industries

• Schlumberger

• Weatherford



Market driver

• Rising investments in shale oil and gas

Market challenge

• Change in energy mix

Market trend

• Consolidation of oilfield services

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



