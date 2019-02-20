NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broiler, Turkeys, Layers, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Feed Enzymes, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Feed Acidifiers



The global poultry feed market is estimated to reach $322bn in 2024. The broiler poultry feed submarket is expected to hold 64% share of the global poultry feed market in 2024. The global poultry feed market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period.



Report Scope

• Global Poultry Feed Market revenue ($bn) and production (Million Ton) forecast from 2019-2029



Global Poultry Feed Market revenue ($bn) and production (Million Ton) forecast from 2019-2029 by Type of Product:

• Broiler

• Turkeys

• Layers

• Others



Global Poultry Feed Market revenue ($bn) and production (Million Ton) forecast from 2019-2029 by Additives:

• Amino acids

• Vitamins

• Feed Enzymes

• Antibiotics

• Antioxidants

• Feed Acidifiers



Poultry Feed Market revenue ($bn) and production (Million Ton) forecast from 2019-2029 by Regional and National market:

• North America: US, Rest of North America

• Europe: Russia, UK, France, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Rest of Latin America

• RoW



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the global poultry feed market:

• Alltech Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• BASF Corporation

• Cargill Inc.

• Charoen Pokphand Foods

• CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S

• Evonik Industries AG

• Novus International Inc.

• Nutreco NV

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Suguna Foods

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the global poultry feed market.



