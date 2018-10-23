The Global Powder Coating Robots Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Powder Coating Robots



Powder coating robots are designed for coating and painting purposes. These robots provide higher repeatability, productivity, and power savings in powder coating operations.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global powder coating robots market to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global powder coating robots market for 2018-2022. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market segmentation by end-user (automotive and non-automotive).



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Powder Coating Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ABB

• Durr

• EISENMANN

• FANUC

• YASKAWA ELECTRIC



Market driver

• Low operational cost and improved productivity

Market challenge

• Issues of grinding fine powder used for coating

Market trend

• Low-temperature cure for powder coating on plastic

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



