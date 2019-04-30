NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Air Purifying Respirator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Half Mask, Full face masks), By End Use (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025







The global power air purifying respirator market size is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025., progressing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Rise in demand from fire services, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries, along with growing need for protection against various hazards and threats such as pandemic influenza and H1N1 is predicted to drive the market.



Rising number of occupational fatalities and increasing awareness regarding employee safety is expected to increase product penetration over the foreseeable future. Governments, in order to prevent occupational diseases among workers and ensure their safety, are forcing employers to comply with occupational health and safety standards, which is expected to augment product demand over the next few years.



Full face mask emerged as the leading product segment accounting for a significant revenue share in 2018.These masks have two valves - inlet and outlet and can be uncomfortable to use for longer periods.



These respirators are adequate for light and medium work rate, involving sustained hand and arm movements.The segment is expected to register a prominent CAGR in the overall PAPR market by 2025.



Surging product demand in emerging economies is expected to drive the market in future.



The industrial end-use segment is projected to exhibit the highest market penetration on account of high demand for PAPR from this sector. However, this end-use sector is expected to exhibit stagnant demand for these products owing to high level of maturity in developed economies such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan. Toxic fumes associated with welding, metal forming, and glass manufacturing activities can result in several illnesses and subsequently lead to a rise in lost time injury frequency. The oil and gas sector is expected to expand at a prominent CAGR over the forecast period.



The market in North America is characterized by rising workplace fatalities and stringent government regulations by regulatory bodies such as OSHA.Employers in the region are bound to provide employees with personal protective equipment.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the market over the forecast period on account of increasing investments in transportation and infrastructure construction projects in these regions, thereby creating immense opportunities for the metalworking and foundry sectors. Growing construction and manufacturing industry, coupled with a favorable oil and gas industry, is expected to drive the market in the near future on account of strict government regulations regarding prevention of workplace fatalities.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The power air purifying respirator market in U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing investments in the military and defense sectors are expected to drive PAPR demand over the forecast period

• The market in U.K. was valued at USD 91.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Stringent government norms regarding occupational health and safety, coupled with growing concerns over respiratory illness cases are expected to drive the market in the region

• The market in India is expected to reach USD 106.3 million in 2025. Growing number of high-risk activities such as underground mining and underwater exploration activities in India is anticipated to drive PAPR demand over the forecast period.



