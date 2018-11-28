NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Power Bank Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Capacity Range, By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Battery Type, By Energy Source (Electric, Solar), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628226



The global power banks market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.75 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research. Currently, power banks are one of the essential mobile accessories. Increasing demand for power banks and intense competition in the market has led to a reduction in their prices. This is expected to help boost the market growth over the coming years. Rising use of internet and insufficient battery capacity of smartphones and other mobile consumer electronic products are the key factors driving the growth in sales of power banks globally.



Growth in GDP, increased consumer purchasing power, and improved living standards are propelling the growth of the electronics market, which, in turn is driving the power banks market. The 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh capacity range segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the capacity of these power banks to charge a device multiple times.



The Asia Pacific region led the market in terms of revenue in 2017.Factors, such as growing population and rising penetration of e-commerce in the electronics industry, are augmenting the demand for power banks in Asia Pacific. Thus, the region is expected to witness a significant gain in revenue share over the forecast period. The lithium-ion battery segment held the largest market share in 2017.Lithium-ion batteries offer numerous advantages, such as relatively low self-discharging, high energy density, and low maintenance.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The online distribution channel segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the growing number of internet users

• The electric power banks segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017

• However, the solar power banks segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from2018 to 2025

• Countries including U.S., China, Japan, India, and Mexico are expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to robust industrial development and extensive urbanization

• Major companies in the global power banks market include Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.; Lenovo Group Ltd.; Microsoft Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Sony Corporation; ASUS TeK Computer, Inc.; Anker Technology Co.; Intex Technologies; and Ambrane India Private Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628226



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

