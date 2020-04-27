The Global Power Transformers Market is expected to grow by USD 8.78 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Power Transformers Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the power transformers market, and it is poised to grow by USD 8.78 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on the power transformers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933647/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of T&D that is driving the demand for power transformers and the expansion of renewable power generation capacity. Also, the modernization of existing transformers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The power transformers market analysis includes type segments and geographic landscape.



The power transformers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Liquid-immersed power transformers

• Dry-type power transformers



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the development of eco-efficient power transformers as one of the prime reasons driving the power transformers market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our power transformers market covers the following areas:

• Power transformers market sizing

• Power transformers market forecast

• Power transformers market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933647/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

