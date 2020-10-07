The Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market is expected to grow by USD 5.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period
Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the pre-engineered buildings market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on pre-engineered buildings market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings and an increase in demand for airports. In addition, the advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The pre-engineered buildings market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The pre-engineered buildings market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Infrastructure
• Residential
By Geographical Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the increasing demand for warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the pre-engineered buildings market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our pre-engineered buildings market covers the following areas:
• Pre-engineered buildings market sizing
• Pre-engineered buildings market forecast
• Pre-engineered buildings market industry analysis
