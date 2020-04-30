The Global Prebiotic Association Welcomes FrieslandCampina Ingredients as a New Member

SPRING, Texas, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global Prebiotic Association (GPA), the international trade association representing prebiotic manufacturers, brands and allied partners announced that FrieslandCampina Ingredients has joined the organization at the Member level. FrieslandCampina Ingredients has a robust digestive health portfolio, including dairy-derived galactooligosaccharide (GOS) and the company's Human Milk Oligosaccharide (HMO) 2'FL.

"FrieslandCampina Ingredients is known for leading the way in prebiotics with their well-researched GOS as well as 2'FL," said GPA Executive Director Len Monheit. "Having them join GPA continues to expand our global presence, adds a well substantiated ingredient set, and allows our workplan to evolve into life stage nutrition."

"Our digestive health portfolio leverages our experience in infant nutrition, especially HMP, to now offer GOS and 2'FL another oligosaccharide," said Neus Bonavida, Market Segment Manager, FrieslandCampina Ingredients. "Global consumer interest in digestive health is growing rapidly and we are excited to work with GPA to steward this exciting category."

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically-validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org .

