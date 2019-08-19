NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in prepreg market to 2024 by end use industry (commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, civil engineering, others), By Type of Prepreg (thermoset prepreg, and thermoplastic prepreg), resin type (epoxy, phenolic, BMI, cynate ester, and thermoplastics), fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and aramid fiber), By Weave Type (UD prepreg, fabric prepreg), By Manufacturing Technology







The future of the global prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering industries. The global prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $6.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high performance composite materials and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the prepreg industry, include development of bio based products and increasing focus on thermoplastic resin based composites.



Prepreg market by end use



Prepreg market



Prepreg manufacturers



The study includes the prepreg market size and forecast for the global prepreg market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, weave type, manufacturing technology, type of prepreg, reinforcement, resin, and region, as follows:



Prepreg Market by end use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Commercial Aerospace

Military/Defense

General Aviation

Space/Satellite

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Automotive

Civil Engineering

Marine

Others



Prepreg Market by Type of Prepreg [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Thermoset Prepreg

Thermoplastic Prepreg



Prepreg Market by reinforcement type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Carbon fiber

Glass fiber

Aramid fiber



Prepreg Market by resin type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Epoxy

BMI

Phenolic

Cynate Ester

Thermoplastics



Prepreg Market by Weave Type [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

UD prepreg

Fabric prepreg



Prepreg Market by Manufacturing Technology [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Solvent dip

Hot melt



Prepreg Market by region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



Some of the prepreg companies profiled in this report include Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, TenCate, Gurit, and Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation and others.



The analyst forecasts that thermoset prepreg will remain the largest market due to its wide usage in aerospace/defense, wind energy and automotive end use industries. The analyst predicts that thermoplastic prepreg is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand thermoplastic resin based composite materials.



Within the global prepreg market, commercial aerospace will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to increasing demand for lightweight materials in new aircraft programs, such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. Automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usages of lightweight and high performance materials.



North America is expected to remain the largest market for prepreg due to growing demand for high performance lightweight materials from the end use industries. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the aerospace and automotive industries.



Some of the features of "Prepreg Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global prepreg market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global prepreg market size by various applications such as end use industry, weave type, manufacturing technology, type of prepreg, reinforcement, and resin in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global prepreg market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of prepreg in the global prepreg market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of prepreg in the global prepreg market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global prepreg market by end use industry (commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, civil engineering, others), By Type of Prepreg (thermoset prepreg, and thermoplastic prepreg), resin type (epoxy, phenolic, BMI, cynate ester, and thermoplastics), fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and aramid fiber), By Weave Type (UD prepreg, fabric prepreg), By Manufacturing Technology (solvent dip, hot melt)and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this prepreg market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this prepreg market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this prepreg market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the prepreg market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the prepreg market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this prepreg market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this prepreg market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this prepreg market?



