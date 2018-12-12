NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Increase in flexible packaging, Advancements in PSA Tapes Technology and Rising Trends of Bio-Based PSAs



Based on Chemistry, the market is categorized into Ethylene-vinyl acetate &Pressure-sensitive adhesives, Rubber PSA, Silicone PSA, Acrylic PSA and Other Chemistries. Rubber PSA sub categorised into Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber. Acrylic PSA sub divided into Solvent-Based Acrylic PSA and Water-Based Acrylic PSA. Other Chemistries sub segmented into Polyurethanes, Hydrophilic PSA and Hybrid PSAs.



By Technology, the market is divided into Hot Melt PSA, Water-Based PSA, Radiation PSA and Solvent-Based PSA



Based on Application, the market is divided into Graphics PSA, tapes, labels and other applications. Graphics PSA sub divided into Films, Floors, Carpets & Mats, Signage, Emblems & Logos, Vehicle Wraps and Other Graphics PSA's. Tapes sub divided into By Type and By Coating. By Type is further more divided into Commodity PSA Tapes and Specialty Tapes. Commodity PSA Tapes further more divided into Consumer & Office, Consumer & Office and Masking Tape. Labels sub divided into Specialty Labels, Ultra, Peelable Labels, High Tack Labels, Permanent Labels, Freezer or Frost Fix Labels and Peelable Labels. Other Applications are sub divided into Laminations and Films.



Amongst End-User, market is divided into building & construction, medical & healthcare, automotive & transportation, packaging, electronics, electrical & telecommunication and other end users. Medical & Healthcare sub categorised into Hygiene, Skin Contact and Medical Devices. Other End Users sub divided into Paper & Printing Industry, Consumer Goods, Industrial Assembly and Renewable Energy. Renewable Energy sub segmented into Solar Energy and Wind Energy.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Regional Analysis:

North America

- US

- Canada

- Mexico



Europe

- France

- Germany

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Rest of Middle East



Latin America

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Rest of Latin America



Rest of the World

- South Africa

- Others



Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



