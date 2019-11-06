NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Private Cloud Server Market size is expected to reach $183 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 29.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The prevalence of private cloud systems is primarily due to its safety and control capabilities for companies with compliance issues. The other possible explanation is that service providers that offer hosting private clouds can help address important compliance elements like HIPAA and PCI.



Many companies have little choice other than to use a private cloud to achieve cloud computing advantages while ensuring regulatory compliance. Having at least one database more than required to run a private cloud on a daily basis provides flexibility in the system. A redundant server or storage area network (SAN) facilitates system maintenance along with eliminating the chances of downtime. It can also significantly improve the recovery time of disasters. Such capabilities allow Liquid Web to provide 100 percent assurances for all private clouds with Service Level Agreements (SLAs).



Private cloud is described as a version of cloud computing used by a single organization. In other way, it ensures that an enterprise is totally isolated from others. It is provided as a monthly lease in general. Because it is allocated to a single corporation, it is possible to design a private cloud to fulfill the particular needs of that organization. Flexibility, cost savings, safety and control benefits are offered by a private cloud. Such advantages are especially valuable for companies with predictable workloads or customization requirements, as well as for companies in regulated industries. Private cloud server systems are capable of responding to the need for on-demand computing services. They can handle a range of applications, storage needs, and power processing requirements effectively. The server solutions also enable companies to optimize computing resources and to connect to various services using a pay-as-you-go model. They can also enable workloads to be migrated to another database in the event of resource changes, ensuring that companies have an appropriate and reliable virtual infrastructure.



Based on Hosting Type, the market is segmented into User Hosting and Provider Hosting. Based on Organization Type, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the growing demand for private cloud server solutions that arises from small and medium-sized enterprises in the region. The North America regional market regulated the global private cloud server market in 2018 as businesses in North America continued to accumulate vast volumes of data to analyze evolving consumer behavior.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation and Google, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Private Cloud Server Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Google, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Netapp, Inc. and Dropbox, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Private Cloud Server Market



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



Aug-2019: Google extended its partnership with Wipro in order to enhance cloud adoption through Google Cloud platform.



Aug-2019: Cisco collaborated with TCS in order to deliver software defined approach which helps the enterprises in the adoption of Cloud through an easy transformation by integrating the capability of Cisco ACI.



Jul-2019: Microsoft came into partnership with Internet Solutions in which Internet Solutions would be able to offer extended datacenter hosting and managed cloud services to customers.



Jun-2019: Amazon came into partnership with NASCAR in which Nascar will shift its 5, 00,000 hours of historical video to cloud.



May-2019: Google announced that it extended its partnership with Informatica in order to allow the enterprises to accelerate their data-driven digital transformation initiatives.



Apr-2019: Google announced its partnership with Robin.io in order to bring advanced data management and storage capabilities to Google Cloud's Anthos.



Apr-2019: Microsoft and Akamai announced that they both extended their partnership for making it easier and more cost effective for the media organizations to combine cloud-based video processing with edge delivery.



Feb-2019: Cisco teamed up with Cloudian in order to deliver scale-out enterprise storage solutions.



Feb-2019: Microsoft signed partnership agreement with VMware in order to move the VMware's workloads to Microsoft public cloud.



Nov-2018: IBM Corporation came into partnership with VMware to increase the adoption of hybrid cloud without incurring the cost.



Nov-2018: VMware came into partnership with IBM to raise the adoption of hybrid cloud and provides networks, storage and data centers.



Sep-2018: Netapp came into partnership with Lenovo for providing storage products and data management solutions.



May-2018: Netapp signed partnership agreement with Google for integrating NetApp's flash-powered data services with Google's cloud platform for expansion of its cloud data services range.



May-2018: Dell Technologies collaborated with Microsoft which provides ease to customers for deploying end to end solutions from edge to cloud.



Mar-2018: Dropbox collaborated with Google Cloud in order to develop a series of cross-platform integrations which connects the G suite cloud productivity tools and content with its collaboration platform for providing more unified home to work.



Dec-2017: VMware extended its partnership with Carbon black for providing a new model of data center and cloud security.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2019: Amazon Web Services took over E8 Storage, a new startup in order to build data center data storage hardware.



Jul-2019: Google announced the acquisition of Elastifile in order to enhance the enterprise cloud storage.



Nov-2018: Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired BlueData as the demand for faster and more cost effective solutions that can easily deploy big data analytics has increased.



Oct-2018: IBM Corporation acquired Red Hat that will provide companies only open cloud solutions.



Oct-2018: Oracle took over DataFox in order to expand its cloud capabilities by making management of data in cloud apps.



Sep-2018: Netapp acquired StackPointCloud that will help in managing the data and applications in cloud and across cloud.



Aug-2018: VMware acquired Cloudhealth Technologies for providing operations across clouds to its portfolio.



Dec-2017: Oracle acquired Aconex and Equinix in order to enhance its cloud operations in Australia.



Apr-2017: Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired Nimble Storage which creates storage portfolio.



Product Launches:



Oct-2019: IBM introduced new Watson AI in order to enhance its cloud capabilities leads to reduction in critical workloads.



Sep-2019: Google launched a new Cloud Storage connector for Hadoop in order to deliver new capabilities for allowing the organizations to substitute their traditional Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) with Google Cloud Storage.



Aug-2019: Microsoft released new Azure Ultra Disk solid-state drive storage service, a next-generation distributed block storage service which is designed for catering data-intensive workloads.



Apr-2019: Amazon launched block storage for its Snowball Edge data collecting and processing device for adding it to its object storage and existing file capabilities.



Mar-2019: Amazon announced the launch of S3 Glacier Deep Archive, a new storage class which offers secure and durable object storage for long-term retention of data.



Mar-2019: Google Cloud launched new cloud storage plan in order to provide more scalability options to the enterprises.



Feb-2019: IBM launched hybrid cloud tools for helping businesses integrate and manage applications in private and public cloud environment.



Jan-2019: Cisco launched CloudCenter Suite in order to accelerate the adoption of CloudCenter multi-cloud management software for helping the enterprises works in disparate environments.



Jan-2019: Oracle launched file storage service UI 2.0 which offers advanced features in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.



Nov-2018: Hewlett Packard Enterprise launched Edge platform solution so that the customers could act on the huge amount of data generated by assets, machines and sensors from edge to cloud.



Nov-2018: Hewlett Packard Enterprise can now help the customers unlock their data potential through new innovations in its intelligent storage solutions.



Oct-2018: IBM launched third generation 7000 series and upgraded its storwize array with this. Also, it announced spectrum discover, new data classification software with high capacity tape drive.



Oct-2018: Hewlett Packard Enterprise launched hybrid cloud data protection for its intelligent storage portfolio; this will lead to increase the operational efficiency of customers.



Feb-2018: Dell EMC launched PowerEdge R6415, PowerEdge R7415, and PowerEdge R7425 servers for edge, software defined environments and high performance computing.



Nov-2017: Hewlett Packard Enterprise launched HPE OneSphere, a multi cloud management solution which can be used with any public cloud provider.



Sep-2017: Microsoft introduced 100 TB Azure Data Box for the ease of data storage.



Jun-2017: Dropbox launched new custom-built regional accelerators in order to expand its global private network across Europe, Americas, and Australia.



Expansions:



Sep-2019: Dell Technologies extended its Cloud applications by making new advancements to it which delivers benefits to the organizations.



May-2019: Oracle expanded its reach to Japan by opening a new data center region in Tokyo for adding cloud infrastructure facilities.



Jun-2018: IBM Corporation expanded its cloud capabilities to 18 new global availability region in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific for providing cloud services.



Mar-2018: VMware extended its portfolio of cloud services for expanding IT operations from data center to cloud.



Oct-2017: Netapp extended its Data Fabric software portfolio which provides hybrid cloud data services which helps in building next generation data center architectures.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Hosting Type



• User Hosting



• Provider Hosting



By Organization Type



• Large Enterprise



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Amazon.com, Inc.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Google, Inc.



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• IBM Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• Netapp, Inc.



• Dropbox, Inc.



