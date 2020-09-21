The Global Process Instrumentation Market is expected to grow by $ 2.18 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Process Instrumentation Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the process instrumentation market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.18 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on process instrumentation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for field instruments and enhancing safety in oil and gas storage and transportation. In addition, increasing demand for field instruments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The process instrumentation market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The process instrumentation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Power

• Metals and mining

• Chemicals

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the process instrumentation market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our process instrumentation market covers the following areas:

• Process instrumentation market sizing

• Process instrumentation market forecast

• Process instrumentation market industry analysis



