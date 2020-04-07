The Global Professional Skincare Market is expected to grow by $ 5.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period
Apr 07, 2020, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Professional Skincare Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the professional skincare market and it is poised to grow by $ 5.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on professional skincare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170231/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization and growing popularity of online retailing. In addition, product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The professional skincare market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes
The professional skincare market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Anti-aging products
• Pigmentation products
• Dehydration products
• Acne control products
• Others
By Geographic Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
This study identifies growing concern of skin-related problems as one of the prime reasons driving the professional skincare market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our professional skincare market covers the following areas:
• Professional Skincare Market sizing
• Professional Skincare Market forecast
• Professional Skincare Market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170231/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article