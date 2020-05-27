NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global protective clothing market for lifescience industry market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period of 2019-2028. The factors accentuating global market growth are increasing demand from end-user, huge investments in R&D, and stringent regulations for the use of protective clothing.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Protective clothing for lifescience industry is a garment or piece of equipment that is designed to protect the wearer's body from injury or infection.The purpose of the protective clothing in the life sciences industry is to reduce healthcare worker's exposure to hazards posed due to fire and heat, UV radiation, and chemical exposure.



There is awareness among the workers, with regard to safety, due to rapid industrialization.All the industries demand protective clothing on a large-scale owing to increasingly unpredictable and hazardous environments.



Stringent safety regulations across industries are promoting the protective clothing market among various end-user industries such as building & construction, and oil & gas.The high price of protective clothing is impacting market growth negatively.



Protective clothing involves high costs of manufacturing because of the use of specialized clothing and multiple tests and methods.

The market is characterized by high product differentiation, growing levels of product penetration, and intense competition.The cleanroom clothing application is dominating the market by capturing the largest market share in 2018.



The cleanroom is specifically engineered to minimize the concentration of airborne pollutants.Radiation protection is the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period.



The increasing number of radiation-based treatments is fueling the growth of protective clothing, particularly, the oncology division of medicine.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global protective clothing market for lifescience industry market is regionally reviewed on the basis of market progression in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The region of North America held the largest revenue share in 2018, owing to strict U.S. and federal regulations for using protective clothing.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market comprises of several global and regional player vying to consolidate their position. Some of the companies trying to consolidate their position through product innovation are E.I. Dupont De Nemours And Company, Irudek Group, BioClean, Uvex Safety Group, Lindstrom Group, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

2. KIMBERLY CLARK CORPORATION

3. ANSELL HEALTHCARE

4. 3M COMPANY

5. LAKELAND INDUSTRIES

6. BIOCLEAN

7. HONEYWELL SAFETY

8. IRUDEK GROUP

9. BERKSHIRE CORPORATION

10. KAPPLER INC

11. TRONEX

12. UVEX SAFETY GROUP

13. LINDSTROM GROUP

14. W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES INC

15. VF CORPORATION



