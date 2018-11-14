The Global Protective Coatings Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during the period 2019-2023.

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Protective Coatings



Protective coating is a layer of material applied as a surface to protect it from corrosion, wear, tear, heat, and hazardous chemicals. They consist of coatings that are used for protective, decorative, and functional purpose or a combination of these.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global protective coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global protective coatings market for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of protective coatings in different technology, resins and end- user.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Protective Coatings Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• Covestro

• KANSAI PAINT

• Nippon Paint Holdings

• PPG Industries

• The Sherwin-Williams



Market driver

• Rapid growth in oil and gas industry

Market challenge

• Swutching costs associated with water- borne coatings

Market trend

• Increasing focus on UV-curable coatings and nanocoatings

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



