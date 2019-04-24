NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in awareness about healthy diets and nutritional food is projected to drive the growth of the protein ingredients market.

The global protein ingredients market size is projected to grow from USD 49.8 billion in 2019 to USD 70.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The protein ingredients market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for protein functionalities, awareness about healthy diet & nutritional food, new technological development in the protein ingredients industry, growth in demand for superior personal care and healthcare products, and increase in consumption of animal by-products, which are in turn supported by the economic growth, technological advancements, and consumer preference for functional products. However, factors such as stringent government regulations on animal-sourced protein are expected to restrain the market growth of animal protein.

The plant source of the protein ingredients market is projected to be the fastest-growing, in terms of value.



The demand for plant sourced protein has increased due to changing consumer preferences from meat to plant-based protein.In addition, plant-based protein ingredients are a major source of protein for vegans worldwide.



High nutritional profile, low carbon footprint, and low price of plant-sourced protein are driving the consumption of these proteins. It is also gaining an increasing level of importance due to its lower energy consumption, emissions, land usage, and water consumption; it also offers better input conversion efficiency.

The dry form is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The dry form or powder form is extracted through a number of downstream processes, which helps to obtain the desired moisture content and protein concentration in the end products.The dry form of protein ingredients is preferred due to its better stability and ease of handling & storage, as compared to the liquid form.



Furthermore, they have a longer shelf life compared to the liquid form.



Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to high consumption of animal protein.Consumption is more than twice the global average.



Moreover, many countries in the Eastern European region are growing rapidly increasing the protein demand as well as demand for processed food which is driving the market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, protein ingredients manufacturers, and executives from various key organizations operating in the protein ingredients market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 70%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 10%

• By Designation: C-level: 10%, D-level: 50%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 30%, and RoW: 20%



The protein ingredients market comprises major players such as Cargill (US), ADM (US), DowDuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Friesland (Netherlands), Fonterra (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), AMCO (US), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGARNA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), and Burcon Nutrascience (Canada). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the protein ingredients market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.

Research Coverage

The study covers the protein ingredients market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and its growth potential across different segments such as application, form, source, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall protein ingredients market and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



