Proteomics is the large scale study of overall protein content in any biological system.It involves the applications of technologies for the identi?cation and quanti?cation of overall proteins present content of a cell, tissue or an organism.



The research market for proteomics has been the main focus of proteomics products, which has resulted in strong growth. The proteomics market, however, is shifting toward applied end markets, including drug discovery and development and applied laboratories.

The global proteomics is estimated to grow from $XX billion in 2018 to $58.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.68% between 2019 and 2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Advancements in technologies such as mass spectrometry and chromatography and development of computer algorithms for database searching facilitate proteomics research.The increase in popularity of personalized medicines is expected to propel the market.



However, the high cost of instruments and dearth of skilled researchers hamper market growth.

Proteomics information can complement genomics data to help drug researchers better understand how the underlying biologics of system function.The applications and components of the proteomics market are used extensively for various purposes.



Proteomics is used for the discovery of new antimalarial drugs that target purine-binding proteins in the blood stage of infection.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global proteomics device market has been segmented based on four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the remaining countries collectively termed as the Rest of World regional segment.

The proteomics market in North America is expected to hold the largest share by 2027 possibilities of increased use of proteomics, which constitutes approximately 40% of the market share. The U.S. proteomics market is expected to account for the majority of the share in the global market. However, the proteomics research received a major boost in Canada, owing to the funding support by a government organization.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Qiagen N.V., Waters Corporation, LI-COR Inc., General Electric Company, Luminex Corp., Horiba, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Caprion Biosciences (acquired by GHO Capital), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck & Company Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bruker Corporation, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. are the major companies operating in the global market that have been profiled extensively in the report. Most of these companies are looking for strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership, contracts, agreements, & new product launch, to gain a competitive edge over other companies by further expansion.



