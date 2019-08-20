NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global public key infrastructure market accounted for US$ 1.65 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4.55 Bn by 2027. Public key infrastructure technology has been developed for exchanging information over an increasingly insecure Internet. Public key infrastructure technology delivers several benefits such as assurance of the quality of data sent and received electronically, assurance of the source and destination of that data, and assurance of the privacy of that data. Public key infrastructure can be used to provide cryptographic keys between users securely, and to enable other cryptographically delivered security services. Public Key Infrastructure also uses for supporting digital signatures and document encryption for a business. The PKI technology has become essential for effective, secure business and to achieve security and authentication requirements over non-secure networks such as the Internet.



Public key infrastructure handles authentication issues in small & medium enterprise and large enterprise.Large organizations adopt a PKI solution for ensuring continuous compliance.



Also, to achieve secure communication, large organizations are adopting the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate that uses public key infrastructure for authentication and encryption.Further, companies in various regions are inclined towards providing public key infrastructure solution to large enterprises.



For instance, GlobalSign Ltd. provides a highly scalable cloud-based public key infrastructure solution to offer digital identities that meet the demands of the Internet of Everything (IoE). Company's security and identity solutions allow large enterprises, cloud service providers, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovators to ensure security and privacy. The solution also protects its reputation and brand integrity and gain a competitive advantage. Hence, the offering of PKI solutions by potential companies drives the global public key infrastructure market.



The global public key infrastructure market is segmented based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, and end-user.Based on the component, the public key infrastructure market is segmented into solution and services.



Based on services, the public key infrastructure market is further segmented into professional services and managed services.On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into the cloud and on-premise.



Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises.Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, government and defense, it and telecom, manufacturing and automotive, others.



Geographically, the market is fragmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



There are some very well–established market players operating in the public key infrastructure market. The top five players in this market include Gemalto (Thales Group), Entrust Datacard Corporation, Digicert Inc., IBM Corporation., and Futurex. Some of the other notable players in the public key infrastructure market include AppViewX, Key factor, Inc., Nexus Group, PrimeKey, Symantec Corporation, and Venafi among others.



The overall global public key infrastructure market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global public key infrastructure market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the public key infrastructure market based on all the segmentation provided for the global region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the public key infrastructure industry. Some of the players profiled in the public key infrastructure market report are Airbus S.A.S., Digicert Inc., Emudhra, Enigma Systemy Ochrony Informacji SP. Z O.O., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Futurex, Gemalto (Thales Group), IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Securemetric.



