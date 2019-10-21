NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market: About this market

This pulmonary edema therapeutics market analysis considers sales from cardiogenic pulmonary edema and non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema types. Our study also finds the sales of pulmonary edema therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the cardiogenic pulmonary edema segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as carotid artery disease, cardiomyopathy, heart valve problems, and hypertension will play a significant role in the cardiogenic pulmonary edema segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global pulmonary edema therapeutics market report looks at factors such as high prevalence of risk factors, increasing geriatric population, and growing awareness about pulmonary edema. However, adverse effects of available therapeutics, high level of genericization in the market, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the pulmonary edema therapeutics industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823477/?utm_source=PRN

Global Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market: Overview

High prevalence of risk factors

Pulmonary edema is one of the leading causes of death in adults living in developing countries. The high incidence of pulmonary edema is mainly attributed to the availability of high-risk factors such as infections, organ failures, lifestyle habits, trauma, and high altitude. Pulmonary edema can also be caused due to the potential overdosage of drugs such as aspirin and chemotherapy drugs. This high prevalence of risk factors will lead to the expansion of the global pulmonary edema therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Increasing the use of biomarkers for disease diagnosis

The detection of pulmonary edema through biomarkers is gaining prominence in recent diagnostic evaluations. A biomarker is a measurable indicator of a specific biological state or condition, including a pathogenic process. Pulmonary edema is diagnosed by clinical evaluation and imaging tests, which are the most common methods. Blood tests also play a crucial role in identifying the disease through biomarkers present in the blood. The use of biomarkers is less expensive than other evaluation tests. Moreover, these makers can detect other heart or kidney-related diseases. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global pulmonary edema therapeutics market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pulmonary edema therapeutics manufacturers, that include AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the pulmonary edema therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823477/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

