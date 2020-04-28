The Global Pulp Market is expected to grow by 38.82 MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pulp Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the pulp market and it is poised to grow by 38.82 MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on pulp market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumption of chemical wood pulp and growing use of personal care and hygiene products. In addition, the rising consumption of chemical wood pulp is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pulp market analysis includes application segments and geographic landscapes



The pulp market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Printing And Writing Paper

• Tissue Paper

• Specialty Paper

• Packaging Paper

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for corrugated packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the pulp market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our pulp market covers the following areas:

• Pulp market sizing

• Pulp market forecast

• Pulp market industry analysis



