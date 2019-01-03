NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pulse Oximeter Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Pulse oximeters are used to measure health parameters such as respiratory rate, heart rate, and pulse rate of a patient. These devices are used to monitor the health status prior to or during diagnosis. Pulse oximeters are used in various settings such as in medical settings, homes, or at medical emergency sites. Factors such as growing geriatric population, need for home monitoring, growing cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and growing awareness about advanced pulse oximeters are currently driving the market growth.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Handheld Pulse Oximeters, Fingertip Pulse Oximeters and Other Types. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Homecare. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Welch Allyn, Opto Circuits India Ltd., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nonin Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, Medtronic Plc, Spacelabs Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.



