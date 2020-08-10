The Global Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market is expected to grow by $ 890.45 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market and it is poised to grow by $ 890.45 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising optical fiber communication network connections and emergence of IoT. In addition, rising optical fiber communication network connections is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Data communication

• Telecommunication



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in global Internet traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market covers the following areas:

• Quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market sizing

• Quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market forecast

• Quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market industry analysis



