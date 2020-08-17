NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04901894/?utm_source=PRN





The global radiation dose management market is projected to reach USD 422.65 million by 2025 from USD 220.22 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management. On the other hand, the lack of standardized procedures and dose protocols for radiation dose management for healthcare organizations is a major market challenge.



Radiation dose management solutions segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on product& service, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services.The radiation dose management solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of radiation dose management solutions by healthcare providers owing to the growing regulations regarding ionizing radiation across the globeis the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.



Fluoroscopy and interventional imagingsegment to register the highest growth in the radiation dose management marketduring the forecast period.

Based onmodality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine.The fluoroscopy and interventional imagingsegment isprojected to witness the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for radiological intervention and fluoroscopy procedures, rising awareness among patients and other healthcare stakeholders regarding radiation exposure, and the growing need to comply with state and federal laws applicable to fluoroscopy and interventional procedures are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.



Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the radiation dose management market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Europeisprojected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by government initiatives such as the EuroSafe Imaging campaign, guidelines in European countries (such as the European Directive for radiation dose management) to reduce patient radiation exposure, growing need for the multi-country integration of health information, and the need to curtail the rising healthcare costs.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2(45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific(25%), and Rest of the World(16%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• GE Healthcare (US)

• BAYER AG (Germany)

• Sectra AB (Sweden)

• PACSHealth, LLC (US)

• Agfa Healthcare (Belgium)

• Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG) (Germany)

• Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• Novarad Corporation (US)

• Bracco Imaging S.P.A. (Italy)

• Qaelum N.V. (Belgium)

• Canon Inc. (Japan)

• Medsquare SAS (France)

• Guerbet (France)

• Volpara Solutions Inc.(US)

• INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.(South Korea)

• Medic Vision (US)



Research Coverage

This report studies the radiation dose management market based on product & services,modality, application end user and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarketswith respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total radiation dose management market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on radiation dose managementsoftware and services offered by the top 17 players in the radiation dose management market. The reportanalyzes the radiation dose management market by product & service,modality, application, end user,and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devicesacross key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the radiation dose management market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the radiation dose management market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04901894/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

