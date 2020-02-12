The Global Raised Access Flooring Market to Reach Revenues of Around $903 Million During the Period 2020−2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Raised Access Flooring Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The growth in the APAC region mainly stems from China ( Taiwan and Hong Kong ) and highly industrialized economies of Singapore , Korea, and Japan . The demand from renovation construction is high for steel panel flooring in comparison to others. However, the steel price volatility is a restraining factor for the market. The regional variation in capacity, price, and availability of raw materials adds to the complexity of raw material procurement. The trade-related issues are expected to hamper the demand as the construction activity is likely reduce on account of steel and aluminum tariffs. In 2019, the data center market has witnessed a strong growth in terms of IT infrastructure spending as well as the development of multiple large data center facilities with a power capacity of 50 MW on full build. Private office construction in the US accounted for over $8 billion in the first half of 2019. By 2050, commercial building floor space is expected to reach over 126 billion square feet, which is an increase of 39% from 2017.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of 23 key vendors are provided

Raised Access Flooring Market – Segmentation

Steel-based raised access floor is witnessing major demand as it offers high durability and can accommodate major types of floor finishing. The market for steel-based panels is leading as the availability of steel as raw material is in abundance. The demand for steel panels is expected to grow further as they are the first choice among first-time users.

Commercial office real estate remains a major construction activity in the overall urban development. The growth in office spaces has increased globally, with some regions exhibiting rapid progress on account of their economic growth.

Access floors help in energy savings, reduce waste, and enable cost savings. Better-quality thermal control, improved acoustics, enhanced ventilation, and indoor air quality are some of the benefits of air distribution under the raised access floor.

Market Segmentation by Type

Steel Concrete

Calcium Sulfate Board

Chipboard Core

Others

Market Segmentation by End-user

Data Centers

Commercial Buildings

Office Workplaces

Command Centers

Others

Raised Access Flooring Market – Dynamics

The non-aeronautical revenue generation has become the focus of many international and domestic airports. In light of this development, the services of flooring have become an important requirement. The retail spaces that earlier mainly housed duty-free shops have now been expanded to have more premium retailers competing to provide a superior experience at airports. Many of the modern airports, now boast about the sprawling retail arena, with high-end brands and premium restaurants. The increasing spend on modernization and infrastructure development at airports will propel the demand in the global raised access flooring market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

5G Deployment to Increase Edge Data Center Investments

Rise of Industry 4.0

Growth in the Construction Sector

High Degree of End-user Variability

Raised Access Flooring Market – Geography

A large part of demand in North America comes from new construction projects that are expected to drive the market. The demand for raised access floor in the region is driven by the massive size of end-user industries such as data centers; commercial enterprises such as retail, semiconductor, aerospace; and sizeable public utility centers. The region stands as a leader in innovative manufacturing practices, reinforced by comprehensive product development with an emphasis on energy-efficiency, reduced lifecycle costs, and sustainability.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

MEA

South Africa



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



Israel

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Colombia



Chile

Key Vendors

Lindner Group

Knauf

Exyte Technologies

Gamma Industries

Everest Industries Limited

Eurodek

Comey

JVP

Kingspan

United Office Systems Pvt. Ltd

AET Building Products Pvt. Ltd.

Haworth

Polygroup

Bathgate Flooring

Mero Tsk

Jansen Access Floor

Porcelanosa

Lenzlinger

Veitchi Flooring

CBI Europe

Akdag S. W

ASP Access Floors

Huatong Xinli Flooring

