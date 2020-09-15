NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The global rapid liquid printing market size is likely to exhibit significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach USD 284 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 55.6% from 2023 to 2027. The key factors driving the growth of the rapid liquid printing market are fastest printing among all 3D printing technologies, ability to print using industrial-grade materials, and ease of development of customized products.



Market for printers to account for largest market share during forecast period

The printers segment is expected to continue to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.The rapid liquid printing market is segmented on the basis of printers into desktop and industrial printers.



These printers can be used for personal, professional, and production purposes.The growth of printers segment can be attributed to the expected adoption of rapid liquid printers to produce end-use parts.



Following the pandemic of COVID-19, the market for rapid liquid printing is expected to push forward to 2023, which, in a positive situation, would have been in the year 2022.



Market for functional/end-use part manufacturing to grow at the highest rate during forecast period

The functional/end-use part manufacturing segment is expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The capability of rapid liquid printers to print using industrial-grade materials is expected to drive its potential growth in the adoption of this technology for the production of end parts.



The current pandemic of COVID-19 has influenced several companies in healthcare, aerospace & defense, and utility verticals to conduct research for developing new and innovative products to meet the recent change of demands. It is expected with the current scenario that in a positive situation, the global market will be back to normal, and companies will be investing in the development of prototypes and end-use products using rapid liquid printing technology.



Consumer products vertical to hold largest size during forecast period

The consumer products vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.The growth of this segment is driven by the demand for furniture and home décor items.



The rapid liquid printing technology is currently in its R&D phase; the patent for this technology is pending with the US government. Based on the current investments by various companies and collaborations of research institutes, the technology is not expected to commercialize across verticals all at once.



North America is expected to capture largest market size during forecast period

The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the rapid liquid printing market during the forecast period.The US and Canada are expected to be the largest consumers of rapid liquid printers in North America.



The flourishing aerospace & defense industry in this region, along with the high consumption habit of US citizens, contributes to the demand for 3D printing technologies. 3D printing technologies, such as rapid liquid printing, are the fastest technique of production; thus, they are expected to hold the largest share in the North American region. The US imports several consumer products and OEM parts, which find their way into various industries, from China and other countries in the APAC region. Following the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain has been disrupted heavily, and huge reforms are expected with regard to export and import policies of the US. This disruption in the supply chain is expected to be overcome by the in-house manufacturing of essential items. Rapid liquid printing has the capability to manufacture industrial-grade objects at a speed that is 300 times faster than any other 3D printing technologies. These factors are expected to drive the market for rapid liquid printing from 2023 to 2027 in a positive scenario, where the market would bounce back to a normal state in 2022.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 50%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 45%, Directors = 35%, and Others= 20%

• By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 35%, and RoW = 10%



Major players operating in the rapid liquid printing market include Steelcase (US), Stratasys (US), 3D Systems (US), Materilise (Belgium), ExOne (US), EOS (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), Autodesk (US), Native Canada Footwear (Canada), and BMW (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The research report on the global rapid liquid printing market covers the market based on offering, application, vertical, and geography.Based on offering, the market has been segmented into printers, materials, services, and software.



The application segment has been further segmented into prototyping, functional/end-use part manufacturing, and tooling.Based on the vertical, the rapid liquid printing market has been segmented into consumer products, fashion, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, utility, construction, and others.



The report covers four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report segments the rapid liquid printing market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across different offerings, applications, verticals, and regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report helps to understand the COVID-19 impact on the rapid liquid printing market



