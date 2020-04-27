The Global Rare Earth Metals Market is expected to grow by USD 5.76 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the rare earth metal market, and it is poised to grow by USD 5.76 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on rare earth metal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821769/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for electronic appliances and surge in consumption from APAC.

The rare earth metal market analysis includes application segments and geographic landscape.



The rare earth metal market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Permanent magnets

• metal alloys

• Catalysts

• Polishing powder

• Glass additives

• Ceramics

• Other applications



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Americas

• EMEA



This study identifies the rise of new production capacities as one of the prime reasons driving the rare earth metal market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our rare earth metal market covers the following areas:

• Rare earth metal market sizing

• Rare earth metal market forecast

• Rare earth metal market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821769/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

