NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ready to Drink Shakes Market size is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Ready to drink supplements are pre-formulated beverages that are readily available to consume without the need for further blending or preparing. Ready-to-drink beverages give the benefits of comfort and portability to busy customers of today. They also offer a chance to incorporate interesting packaging and innovative ingredients such as carbonation. While this category contains both refrigerated and shelf-stable drinks, demand is greater for shelf-stable products that give ease of delivery and storage. Whey proteins are often the preferred source of ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes due to their outstanding nutritional qualities, mild flavor, ease of digestion, and distinctive features in beverage systems.



Based on Packaging type, the market is segmented into Bottles, Cans, and Tetra Packs. Ready to drink involves packaging in PET and glass bottles. This has gained major traction due to its reusable property. Companies are adopting recycled plastic bottles for availing tax benefits from government for implementing an eco-friendly culture. Other than tax benefits, recycled bottle reduces packaging cost, which is profitable for companies.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Kellogg Company, The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, Danone S.A., Campbell Soup Company, KeHE Distributors, LLC, and Huel GmbH. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, PepsiCo, Inc., and Nestle S.A. are some of the forerunners in the Ready to Drink Shakes market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Packaging type



• Bottles



• Cans



• Tetra Packs



By Distribution channel



• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



• Convenience Stores



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Abbott Laboratories



• Kellogg Company



• The Coca Cola Company



• PepsiCo, Inc.



• Nestle S.A.



• Hormel Foods Corporation



• Danone S.A.



• Campbell Soup Company



• KeHE Distributors, LLC



• Huel GmbH



