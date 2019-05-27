NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in recovered carbon black market to 2024 by application (tire, non-tire rubber, and others), by end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), by grade (commodity and specialty) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global recovered carbon black market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, building & construction, and packaging industries. The global recovered carbon black market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of recovered carbon black in the tire industry and growing environmental concern towards low carbon footprints.



An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of the recovered carbon black industry includes increasing waste tire management.



The study includes the recovered carbon black market size and forecast for the global recovered carbon black market through 2024, segmented by application, end use, grade, and region as follows:



Recovered Carbon Black Market by Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Tire Non-Tire Rubber Others



Recovered Carbon Black Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Transportation Industrial Building and Construction Printing and Packaging Others



Recovered Carbon Black Market by Grade [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Commodity Specialty



Recovered Carbon Black Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the recovered carbon black companies profiled in this report include Pyrolyx, Scandinavian Enviro Services, Black Bear Carbon, Delta-Energy, Integrated Resource Recovery, and Klean Carbon and others.



The analyst forecasts that tires will remain the largest application over the forecast period supported by the increasing adoption of recovered carbon black by major tire companies for environment sustainability and for lowering manufacturing cost.



Within the global recovered carbon black market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for tire and mechanical rubber goods.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witnesses the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher vehicle production and strong domestic & exports demand for tires.



Some of the features of "Recovered Carbon Black Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global recovered carbon black market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global recovered carbon black market size by application, end use, grade type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global recovered carbon black market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global recovered carbon black market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the recovered carbon black market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global recovered carbon black market by application (tire, non-tire rubber, and others), by end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), by grade (commodity and specialty) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the recovered carbon black (Recovered Carbon Black Market, Recovered Carbon Black (RCB) Market, RCB Market) market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the recovered carbon black (Recovered Carbon Black Market, Recovered Carbon Black (RCB) Market, RCB Market) market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this recovered carbon black (Recovered Carbon Black Market, Recovered Carbon Black (RCB) Market, RCB Market) market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the recovered carbon black (Recovered Carbon Black Market, Recovered Carbon Black (RCB) Market, RCB Market) market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the recovered carbon black (Recovered Carbon Black Market, Recovered Carbon Black (RCB) Market, RCB Market) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this recovered carbon black (Recovered Carbon Black Market, Recovered Carbon Black (RCB) Market, RCB Market) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this recovered carbon black (Recovered Carbon Black Market, Recovered Carbon Black (RCB) Market, RCB Market) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this recovered carbon black (Recovered Carbon Black Market, Recovered Carbon Black (RCB) Market, RCB Market) market?



