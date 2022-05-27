The Global Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report 2022: Top 50 Recruitment Marketplaces, Top 15 Freelance Recruitment Marketplaces & Companies to Watch

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Recruitment Marketplaces Annual is here and on the heels of the Great Resignation, we are looking at the Great Move Forward.



Once again we've plumbed the depths of our extensive global recruitment network to examine the industry and where it is headed.



The 145-page report looks at trends like programmatic ads, AI, CPC, CPAC and more of the alphabet, and we check out what Recruit, Jooble, Facebook and others are up to since the revenue rebound.



Inside the report, you'll find:

Analysis of some of the most interesting and largest recruitment verticals in the world

Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Top 15 freelance marketplaces worldwide

Companies to watch

The leading recruitment marketplaces/classified companies in over 60 countries

And much more

Key Topics Covered:



Industry trends

The status of AI in recruitment

ATSs become a crucial recruitment value-chain service

CPC, CPA, CPH, programmatic: The models are evolving

Labor shifts create opportunities in learning, training

The end of the CV? Or exaggerated rumors?

Company spotlights

Top 15 recruitment marketplaces by revenue

Facebook: Jobs service shut down in most countries

JobIndex: How it kept out Indeed and others in Denmark

Jooble: Evolution of the world's leading aggregator

LinkedIn: Great numbers, not-so-great product rollouts

Recruit Holdings: Spectacular execution across all business

Red Arbor: New era for InfoJobs Brazil after buyout

Talent.com: Can it become the Pepsi to Indeed's Coca-Cola?

United States : The candidate is king

Companies to watch

College Recruiter: How it moved into global programmatic

Talk'n'Job: Click a QR code, spend two minutes, get a job

ViecLamTot.com: Cho Tot launches job vertical in Vietnam

Top 50 recruitment marketplaces and classified sites

Top 15 freelance marketplaces

New products and tech: Global roundup

Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country

Companies Mentioned

104.com.tw

1111.com.tw

135 Neuvoo.ca

143 Greenhouse

144 TopTal.com

51Job

58.com

6 Red Arbor

83 Rikunabi.com

9 Jobs.ch

99Designs.com

Adevinta

Adzuna

Alura

Appcast

Applied

ApplyZ GmbH

Arbeidsplassen.Nav.no

ArbeitsAgentur.de

Arbetsformedlingen.se

AxelSpringer

Baitoru.com

Bayt

BDJobs.com

Belmeta.com

BestJobs

Bikroy.com

Blocket.se

Brazil Online

BrighterMonday.co.ke

Burzarada.Hzz.hr

CareerBuilder

CareerGig

CareerXroads

Carousell

Catho

ChileTrabajos.cl

Cho Tot

ClearanceJobs.com

Coconala.com

College Recruiter

CompuTrabajo

Coursera

Craigslist

CrowdWorks.jp

CTGoodJobs.hk

CV-Library

DHI Group

Dice.com

Diplomeo.com

Divar.ir

Doda.jp

DPG

DreamJob.ma

Dribbble.com

Duu

E-Estekhdam.com

E-Recruiter

EBay

EJobs.ro

ElEmpleo.com

Empleos.Clarin.com

En-Japan.com

Enbek.kz

Facebook Jobs

FastJobs 33-

Finn.no

Fiverr

FlexJobs

Forasna.com

FreeJobAlert.com

Freelancer.com

FreshersLive.com

FutureLearn

Fuzu.com

GetJobs.co.zw

Glassdoor

Go1

GoHire

GovernmentJobs.com

GradConnection

Grayscale

Grc.ua

GuichetEmplois.gc.ca

Gupy

HeadHunter.ru

HelloWork 28 49 57

HireEZ

HiretEZ

HotNigerianJobs.com

HRExaminer

Indeed

InfoJobs

InfoStud.com

Iskur.gov.tr

IT-JobBank.dk

Job Board Doctor

Job-Like.com

Job-Room.ch

Job.com

JobAdder

Jobat.be

Jobberman

JobBkk.com

JobCase.com

JobCloud

JobIndex

Jobiqo

JobKorea.co.kr

JobNet

JobPal

JobRapido

Jobs.cz

Jobs2Careers.com

JobsDB

JobsThatScale

JobStreet

JobThai.com

Jooble

Jora.com

JumpIt.co.kr

Kariyer

Karriere.at

Kenoby

KMong.com

Lancers.jp

LeBonCoin

Liepin

LinkedIn

Lynda.com

MaFormation.fr

Maukerja.my

McHire

Microsoft

Moj-Posao.net

MTurk.com

MyJobHelper.com

MyJobMag.com

MyNavi

Naukri

Navigos Group

NetEmpregos.com

New Work

nitori.fi

NoFluffJobs.com

North Media Online

Oaed.gr

OCC Mundial

Ofir.dk

OLX

OnlyDataJobs.com

OnRecruit

PandoLogic

Paradox

PeoplePerHour.com

PNet.co.za

Pole-Emploi.fr

Praca.by

Prace.cz

PracezaRohem.cz

Pracuj.pl

Profession.hu

Prosus

Rabota.by

Rabota.ru

Rabota.ua

Randstad

Recruit.co.jp

Recruitics

Recruitment Agent

Recruitology

RecTech Media

Reed.co.uk

RegionsJob.com

REWE Group

Ringier

RomJob.ro

Rozee.pk

Saramin

Schibsted

Seek

Seekube

SimplyHired

SimplyJob

Skywalker.gr

SnagAJob.com 102 SoftGarden

SonicJobs

StepStone

StudyDrive

SuperJob.ru

Syft

Talantix

Talent.com

Talenya

Talk'n'Job

TaskRabbit

TATech

Tidio

TopCV.vn

TotalJobs

TownWork

Trabajando.cl

TradeMe.co.nz

TX Group

Tyopaikat.Oikotie.fi

Udemy

UpCounsel

UpWork

UsaJobs.gov

Vagas

Vdab.be

Viec.co

ViecLamTot

VietnamWorks.com

VK Rabota

Wadhefa.com

Wedge

Work.go.kr

Work.ua

Workana.com

WorkIndia

Xe.gr

YoungCapital.nl

Zhaopin

Zip

ZipRecruiter

ZonaJobs.com.ar





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlp74g

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets