NEW YORK, April 16, 2019



The global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.40 billion by 2025, according to a new study, progressing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Booming beverage industry in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines has been stimulating the growth of the rPET market.



Recycled PET, also termed as rPET, is a synthetic compound prepared from used PET products, which finds application in a wide range of end-use industries. The resins are produced from post-consumer PET bottle flakes and are one of the most stable forms of recycled PET.



Clear recycled PET was the largest product type in the global rPET market in 2018.It is expected to retain its position through 2025 owing to high demand for bottles and sheets.



Clear recycled PET is widely used in multiple applications such as in production of resins and fibers.



Increasing demand for rPET in the non-food sector is also estimated to benefit the growth of the market over the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding sustainability of natural resources in developing economies of North America and Europe are likely to escalate the demand for the product over the forecast period.



Growing focus on developing manufacturing units in Asia Pacific countries, such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, is poised to augur well for the market during the forecast period. The non-food containers and bottles end-use segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the repot suggest:

• In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the overall recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) market. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period

• The clear segment held the leading revenue share in the global recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) market in 2018

• The food & beverage containers and bottles segment is estimated to post the highest CAGR of 8.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period

• North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, owing to its broad application scope in several key end-use industries such as FMCG, consumer goods, clothing & textile, and automobile.



