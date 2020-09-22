The Global Refrigerated Cabinet Market is expected to grow by USD 6.55 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Refrigerated Cabinet Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the refrigerated cabinet market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.55 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on refrigerated cabinet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven the growth of the foodservice industry and the rise in demand for mortuary cabinets. In addition, the growth of foodservice industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The refrigerated cabinet market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The refrigerated cabinet market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Storage cabinet

• Wine cabinet

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the refrigerated cabinet market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our refrigerated cabinet market covers the following areas:

• Refrigerated cabinet market sizing

• Refrigerated cabinet market forecast

• Refrigerated cabinet market industry analysis



