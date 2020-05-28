The Global Renal Dialysis Market is expected to grow by $ 31.71 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the renal dialysis market and it is poised to grow by $ 31.71 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on renal dialysis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of ESRD patients and lack of kidney donors. In addition, increasing number of ESRD patients is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The renal dialysis market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The renal dialysis market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• In-center dialysis

• Home dialysis



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies the growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension as one of the prime reasons driving the renal dialysis market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our renal dialysis market covers the following areas:

• Renal dialysis market sizing

• Renal dialysis market forecast

• Renal dialysis market industry analysis"



