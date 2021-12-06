The Global Research Antibodies Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2028 Expanding at a CAGR of 6.4%

Dec 06, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Research Antibodies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Primary, Secondary), by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies), by Technology, by Source, by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global research antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.
Major market drivers include a rise in R&D initiatives undertaken by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and government bodies, an increase in neurobiology and stem cell research, availability of technologically advanced products, and strategic collaborations among various key players.
An increase in the usage of research antibodies to develop therapies for various chronic and infectious diseases, including COVID-19, is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS, India) developed antibodies against chikungunya viral infection.
These antibody structures were developed to aid scientists in understanding various aspects of virus pathogenesis entailing further research on antiviral therapies. Growing government funds and initiatives for R&D are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region.
According to the 2018-2019 Australian Budget, approximately USD 94 million was estimated for four years for new industry collaborations, research as well as new biomedical and medical programs.
Additionally, a rise in funds invested by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to enhance proteomics and genomics research is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in 2017, Biognosys Inc. raised USD 5 million in funds to increase, advance, and develop next-generation proteomics products and workflow for high throughput and high content protein analysis.
The rise in the number of major players investing in advanced technologies and collaborating with other key players is also anticipated to impact market potential positively in the near future. For instance, Abcellera uses technologically advanced techniques to test antibodies from single B cells, map and screen natural immune responses, and discover novel antibody therapies.
The company has also partnered with Sanofi, Pfizer, Teva, Merck, and GSK to discover and develop new antibody-based therapies. Moreover, the launch of novel antibody structures for the diagnosis of various diseases is also a major factor expected to boost market growth. For instance, in August 2018, BioGenex launched a range of new antibodies for its use in cancer immunohistochemistry.
Research Antibodies Market Report Highlights
- In 2020, primary antibodies held a dominant share in terms of revenue in the product segment owing to greater specificity, therefore, leading to increase adoption in R&D activities
- Monoclonal antibodies captured a substantial share in 2020, as they offer higher sensitivity for the detection of antigens and also showcase efficient staining properties for various applications
- The neurobiology segment is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases that have limited treatment options and the rise in R&D activities by biotech companies and academic institutes
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies were dominant in terms of revenue amongst all end-users in 2020, owing to the increased adoption of research antibodies in drug development and discovery
- In 2020, North America accounted for the substantial revenue share which is attributable to the high presence of many biotechnologies as well as biopharmaceutical manufacturers, research academies, and laboratories
Key Topics Covered:
Research Antibodies Market Variables, Trends & Scope
- Market Lineage Outlook
- Parent Market Outlook
- Ancillary Market Outlook
- Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping
- User Perspective Analysis
- Consumer Behavior Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
- Reimbursement Framework
- Standards And Compliances
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing Investment In R&D
- Growing Stem Cells And Neurobiology Research
- Increase In Research Academies And Industry Collaborations
- Rise In The Availability Of Technologically Advanced Products
- Rise In Proteomics And Genomics Research
- Market Restraint Analysis
- Stringent Government Regulations
- High Cost Of Research Antibodies
- Market Opportunities Analysis
- Increasing Opportunities In Various Emerging Markets
- Growing Demand For Personalized Medicines
- Rising Focus On Biomarker Discovery
- Market Challenges Analysis
- Quality Concerns Of Research Antibodies
- Time And Cost Intensive Process Of Antibody Development
- Pricing Pressures Faced By Major Market Players
- Research Antibodies Market Analysis Tools
- Industry Analysis - Porter's
- Supplier Power
- Buyer Power
- Substitution Threat
- Threat From New Entrants
- Competitive Rivalry
- PESTEL Analysis
- Political Landscape
- Environmental Landscape
- Social Landscape
- Services Landscape
- Legal Landscape
- Covid-19 Impact On Research Antibodies Market
Research Antibodies Market - Competitive Analysis
Research Antibodies Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis
Research Antibodies Market: Type Estimates And Trend Analysis
Research Antibodies Market: Technology Estimates And Trend Analysis
Research Antibodies Market: Application Estimates And Trend Analysis
Research Antibodies Market: Source Estimates And Trend Analysis
Research Antibodies Market: End-use Estimates And Trend Analysis
Research Antibodies Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abcam Plc
- Bio-rad Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson & Company
- Merck Millipore
- Lonza Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.
- F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
