The Global Respiratory Inhalers Market 2018-2028

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Powder Inhalers, Single-dose DPI, Multi-dose DPI, Metered Dose Inhalers, Nebulizers, Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Vibrating-mesh Nebulizers, Asthma, COPD, Others



The global respiratory inhalers market reached $33bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach $38bn by 2023. In 2017, the asthma segment held 58% of the global respiratory inhalers market.



Report Scope

• Global Respiratory Inhalers Market from 2018-2028



Forecast of the Global Respiratory Inhalers market by Type of Product:

• Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

• Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs): Single-dose DPIs, Multi-dose DPIs

• Nebulizers: Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Vibrating-mesh Nebulizers



Forecast of the Global Respiratory Inhalers market by Indication:

• Asthma

• COPD

• Other Respiratory Diseases



This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these national markets:

• The US

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Russia

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Canada



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the respiratory inhalers market:

• AstraZeneca

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Merck & Co.

• Novartis

• Teva

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and challenges faced by this market.

• This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the respiratory inhalers market.



