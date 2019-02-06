NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biologics, Non-Biologics, NSAIDs, sDMARDs and Others



The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market will reach $47bn in 2024. In 2018, the Biologics submarket held 87% of the Global Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731223



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 232-page report you will receive 234 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 232-page report provides clear detailed insight into the rheumatoid arthritis market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope

• Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market from 2019-2029



Forecast of the Global Rheumatoid Arthritis market by Submarket:

• Biologics

• Non-Biologics: NSAIDs, sDMARDs and Others



Forecast of the leading drugs in the Global Rheumatoid Arthritis market:

• Humira

• Enbrel

• Remicade

• Rituxan/MabThera

• Simponi/Simponi Aria

• Orencia

• Actemra/Roactemra

• Cimzia

• Celebrex

• Xeljanz

• Arcoxia

• Others



This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA



Each regional market is further segmented into Biologics, Non-Biologics, NSAIDs, sDMARDs and Others



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the rheumatoid arthritis market:

• AbbVie

• Amgen

• AstraZeneca

• BMS

• Eli Lilly

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Roche

• Sanofi

• UCB

• Our study discusses selected compounds under development for rheumatoid arthritis.



This study provides a SWOT and STEP analysis of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the rheumatoid arthritis market. You find data, trends and predictions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731223



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

