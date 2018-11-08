The global ricinoleic acid is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2018-2022.
LONDON, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Ricinoleic Acid Market
Ricinoleic Acid, also known as castor oil acid, is a castor oil derivative derived from castor seeds and vegetable oils. Ricinoleic acid is an unsaturated fatty acid that's is widely used in many industries.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global ricinoleic acid to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ricinoleic acid for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of ricinoleic acid by different end- users.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Ricinoleic Acid 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• acme synthetic chemicals
• Gokul Agro Resource
• ITOH OIL CHEMICALS
• JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS
• Merck
• NK Industries
Market driver
• Easy extraction and production process
Market challenge
• Easy availability of castor seeds
Market trend
• Strategic initiatives by leading vendors
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
