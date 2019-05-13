The Global Rickets Treatment Market to 2023; Led by F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rickets Treatment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rickets treatment market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.

The growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency is one of the key factors expected to trigger market growth in the upcoming years.

Several programs are being initiated for creating public awareness about the health issues associated with vitamin D deficiency including rickets. Such rising awareness programs are further expected to boost the global rickets treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency

The increasing number of awareness programs are leading to the increasing diagnosis of the conditions caused by the deficiency of vitamin D, which, in turn, leading to the increasing use of supplements and drugs for the treatment.

Availability of substitute treatment options

Alternative therapies have a higher perceived value than the drugs, thereby the availability of substitute treatment options acts as a challenge to the growth of the global rickets treatment market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. The advent of biologics is encouraging companies to develop biological therapies, especially for the treatment of rare diseases.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Vitamin D-related rickets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Minerals-related rickets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

