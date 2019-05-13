The Global Rickets Treatment Market to 2023; Led by F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rickets Treatment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rickets treatment market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.
The growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency is one of the key factors expected to trigger market growth in the upcoming years.
Several programs are being initiated for creating public awareness about the health issues associated with vitamin D deficiency including rickets. Such rising awareness programs are further expected to boost the global rickets treatment market growth during the forecast period.
Growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency
The increasing number of awareness programs are leading to the increasing diagnosis of the conditions caused by the deficiency of vitamin D, which, in turn, leading to the increasing use of supplements and drugs for the treatment.
Availability of substitute treatment options
Alternative therapies have a higher perceived value than the drugs, thereby the availability of substitute treatment options acts as a challenge to the growth of the global rickets treatment market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. The advent of biologics is encouraging companies to develop biological therapies, especially for the treatment of rare diseases.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Vitamin D-related rickets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Minerals-related rickets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
