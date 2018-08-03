The Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2018 - RPA is Bringing Great Value to the Market, Driving Productivity Improvements & Innovation

DUBLIN, Aug 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2018 Robotic Process Automation Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is great opportunity for vendors and end-user companies to find creative applications for a new generation of automation that is driving productivity improvements and innovation, and, is going to get smarter with each passing year.

This report provides in-depth coverage of this growing sector. It provides a timely and thorough analysis of the overall market, and 5-year market projections.

It analyzes vendors, products, functional capabilities, pricing strategies, and more. It presents information about how these solutions are being used, their benefits, customer satisfaction, and best practices to help companies realize the greatest return from their investments.





The 6 leading and contending vendors covered in detail in this report are: Automation Anywhere, Contextor, NICE, Pegasystems, UiPath and Verint Systems. Redwood Software is covered at a higher level.

Unlimited Potential, Quantifiable Results







Robotic process automation (RPA) is bringing great value to the market, driving productivity improvements and innovation. RPA excels in automating routine, repetitive tasks in an organization, and today's bots can handle a growing number of front- and back-office and shared business activities services. As RPA technology gets better and incorporates assisted and unassisted machine learning, its capabilities will expand. With each passing year, robots will have the intelligence to do more and will take on additional responsibilities. As a result, the opportunity and addressable market for RPAs will continue to grow.







Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing how companies operate, allowing them to re-imagine and re-invest in all aspects of their business. Despite fears that bots are replacing humans in the workplace, their arrival is actually creating a need for skilled workers who can provide RPA oversight functionality, reporting, and analytics, among other functions. RPA is also freeing up agents to attend to more complex and sensitive tasks, rather than low-level, routine activities. Companies will need to rethink and redefine the role of agent; transaction handling will be personalized and intelligently routed to a highly sophisticated agent who will be able to use servicing solutions to achieve optimal outcomes for the customer and the organization.





The report includes:

Service deployment options for RPA solutions

Definition of RPA, including attended and unattended automation methods and how RPA differs from intelligent virtual agents (IVAs)

Discussion of market trends and challenges that are driving investments and influencing the direction of vendor research and development (R&D)

Description of RPA market innovation, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months

Analysis of the importance of RPA in transforming the enterprise and improving the omni-channel customer experience in the digital age

A look at front- and back- office applications for RPA, including the top 10 ways these solutions are being used by enterprise employees and customers

Insightful analysis of how RPA is transforming the workforce, including its contribution to development of the new-age agent, the impact on outsourcing, and contact center evolution

Review and analysis of the RPA competitive landscape

RPA vendor market activity and 5-year projections

Overview of the 6 featured RPA vendors, including company snapshots, go-to-market strategies, product offerings and packaged/verticalized applications

Detailed side-by-side analysis of the functional and technical capabilities of the 6 featured RPA solutions

Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, training and professional services, and maintenance and support

RPA benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis

Review of RPA pricing strategies

Comprehensive customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank vendors across 17 product components, 10 effectiveness categories and 11 vendor categories

Detailed company reports for the 7 featured RPA vendors, analyzing their products, functionality and future product development plans

RPA Glossary

RPA Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered





1 Executive Summary







2 Introduction: The Bot Story







3 Research Methodology



3.1 Report Participation Criteria







4 Service Delivery Models







5 RPA Defined



5.1 Definition of RPA



5.2 Vendor Definitions



5.3 RPA Building Blocks



5.4 Attended vs. Unattended Automation



5.5 RPA vs. IVA







6 RPA Trends and Challenges



6.1 2018 RPA Trends



6.2 2018 RPA Challenges







7 RPA Market Innovation



7.1 New Product Features



7.2 Emerging Capabilities







8 Digital Transformation of the Enterprise







9 Enterprise Front- and Back-Office Uses of RPA







10 How RPA is Transforming the Workforce and Workplace







11 RPA Competitive Landscape







12 RPA Market Activity







13 RPA Market Projections







14 RPA Vendors and Solutions



14.1 Company Snapshots



14.2 Go-to-Market-Strategy



14.3 Vendor Offerings and Products



14.4 Packaged/Verticalized Solutions







15 RPA High-Level Technical Summary



15.1 Technical Components of RPAs



15.2 Integration



15.3 Accuracy and Tuning







16 RPA High-Level Functional Summary



16.1 Administration/Design and Development Environment



16.2 Security



16.3 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics







17 RPA Implementation Analysis



17.1 Implementation Process



17.2 Implementation Best Practices



17.3 Resources



17.4 Training and Professional Services



17.5 Maintenance and Support







18 RPA Benefits and Return on Investment







19 RPA Pricing Structure







20 RPA Customer Satisfaction Survey



20.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories



20.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer



20.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Categories



20.2.1 Product Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer



20.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness



20.3.1 Product Effectiveness by Sub-Category and Customer



20.4 Customer Background and Insights



20.4.1 Top RPA Use Cases



20.4.2 Business Units Using RPA



20.4.3 RPA Channel Support



20.4.4 Top Challenges to Solve with an RPA



20.4.5 Strengths of RPA Solutions



20.4.6 Product Enhancements



20.4.7 Product Recommendation



20.4.8 Additional Comments







21 Company Reports



21.1 Automation Anywhere



21.2 Contextor



21.3 NICE



21.4 Pegasystems, Inc.



21.5 Redwood Software



21.6 UiPath



21.7 Verint Systems







Appendix A: RPA Glossary of Terms





Appendix B: RPA Vendor Directory





