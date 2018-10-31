The Global Robotic Simulator Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% during the period 2018-2022
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Robotic simulator
Robotic simulator is used to create a virtual model of a robot including the design and programming code.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global robotic simulator market to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic simulator market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of robotic simulators across different end-user industries.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Robotic simulator Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• FANUC
• Midea Group
• NVIDIA
• Siemens
Market driver
• Growing need for robotic simulation
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Threats and vulnerabilities associated with the cloud platform
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Real-time digital simulation
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
