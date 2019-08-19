The global robotic surgery system market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Robotic surgery system is a minimally invasive surgery (MIS) device that assists surgeons in performing complex surgical procedures with high precision, flexibility, and control. This robotic surgery system market analysis considers sales from hospitals and ASCs - Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Our analysis also considers the sales of robotic surgery system in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the hospitals segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as adopting robotic surgery systems to enhance their brand image and gain a competitive edge over other healthcare institutions will play a significant role in the hospitals segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global robotic surgery system market report also looks at factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising preference for MIS, and increasing awareness and rising initiatives and funding for robotic surgery system. However, limitations and high cost of robotic systems and surgeries, shortage of skilled robotic surgeons, presence of stringent regulations and increasing number of product recalls may hamper the growth of the robotic surgery system industry over the forecast period.

The introduction of MIS (minimally invasive procedure) procedures such as robotic, laser, and laparoscopic-assisted devices eliminated the need for routinely performed open surgeries such as open hysterectomy and open abdominal surgery. MIS involves limited incisions, low healthcare costs, quick recovery time, and reduced post-operative complications like trauma injuries. Their additional benefits include low blood loss during surgery, reduced discomfort, decreased infection risks, and short hospital stays. Hence, the adoption of MIS has increased among end-users. This demand for minimally invasive procedure will lead to the expansion of the global robotic surgery system market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.



The robotic surgery system market is witnessing high demand due to the development of low-cost robotic surgical systems to increase the penetration rates in emerging economies. Therefore, vendors are focused on reducing the cost of components, such as sensors, to develop low-cost robotic surgical systems to increase their sales and revenue. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global robotic surgery system market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotic surgery system manufacturers, that include Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



Also, the robotic surgery system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

