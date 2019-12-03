NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: About this market

This robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis considers sales from both the residential sector and commercial end-users. Our study also finds the sales of robotic vacuum cleaner in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the residential sector segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy operability and low cost of manual vacuum cleaners will play a significant role in the residential sector segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global robotic vacuum cleaner market report looks at factors such as inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners, aging population driving adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners, low maintenance cost and high productivity of robotic vacuum cleaners and changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population. However, threat from counterfeit products, issues associated with battery life, and regulatory challenges in Europe may hamper the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner industry over the forecast period.



Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Overview

Changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population

Smart homes and smart appliances have simplified the lives of people. Smart homes that can integrate all functionalities of the home with hand-held devices and enable the user to control all household appliances, lighting, and other functions have increased the inclination of people toward automation. Moreover, evolving lifestyles and busy schedules leave consumers hard-pressed for time for performing cleaning and mopping tasks. This is further driving the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners. This changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population will lead to the expansion of the global robotic vacuum cleaner market at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.



Internet of Clean (IoC)

loC is a term coined by Diversey, a company that provides floor cleaning robots in the commercial sector. loC is the new trend in the market with the objective of incorporating the cleaning of commercial places with information generating smart devices. The loC technology generates insights from equipment, operations, and consumption associated with cleaning activities with the help of sensors connected to automated machines. Utilizing this data, the end-user can attain high productivity, asset optimization, operational performance. and safety assurance, besides being able to perform task prioritization and resource management. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global robotic vacuum cleaner market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotic vacuum cleaner manufacturers, that include AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

Also, the robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



