NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing demand to improve internal business process and need to scale sales effort with the help of advanced technology to drive the overall growth of the sales enablement platform market



The global sales enablement platform market size is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 2.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period. The sales enablement platform market is driven by various factors, such as reduced sales cycle, better collaboration between marketing and sales team, and enhanced efficiency of sales representative. However, inconsistent user experience across different access channels can hinder the growth of the market.



Consumer goods and retail segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers.Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options.



Online retailers risk losing out on their users, because of negative customer experience.Hence, retailers around the globe are formulating sales enablement strategies that will help them to target customer with the personalized content.



Sales enablement platform helps retailers attract and engage customers on different digital channels, for delivering omni-channel experience to their customers.



Integration and implementation services segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Integration and implementation services provide ease to organization in deploying sales enablement platform.These services ensure organizations that applications would be integrated effortlessly with their internal and external systems and they would get the most out of investments made on IT infrastructure.



System integrators help enterprises understand the operational functionalities of their existing systems and establish reliable connectivity between data, people, applications, and devices for the growth of business revenue.



APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for sales enablement platform and services.Sales enablement enables an organization to fine-tune sales process so that it can align perfectly with the journey of prospects and customers.



The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period.Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), India, and China have emerged as undisputed leaders in the sales enablement platform market.



Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the sales enablement platform market.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 38%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By designation: C-level – 40%, Director-level – 35%, and Others – 25%

• By region: North America – 35%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 15%, RoW – 10%



Major vendors offering sales enablement platform and services across the globe include

SAP (Germany), Bigtincan (US), Upland Software (US), Highspot (US), Seismic (US), Showpad (Belgium), Brainshark (US), ClearSlide (US), ClientPoint (US), Accent Technologies (US), Quark Software (US), Bloomfire (US), Qorus Software (US), Pitcher (Switzerland), Mediafly (US), Rallyware (US), MindTickle (US) and Qstream (US).

. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the sales enablement platform market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the sales enablement platform market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, namely, component (platform and services), deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sales enablement platform market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



