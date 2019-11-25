NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising focus of enterprises on improving connect rates, growing sales funnel, and enhancing sales productivity, to drive the adoption of sales intelligence software and services

The global sales intelligence market is estimated to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 3.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period. The sales intelligence market is growing rapidly owing to factors such as imminent need for advanced software to improve customer targeting and connect rates and growing demand for data enrichment software to improve sales conversions. However, complexities of processes involved in maintaining data integrity would limit the growth of the market.



The cloud deployment model to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Sales and marketing departments of large enterprises and SMEs need to focus on their core competencies, rather than IT processes.Hence, they are increasingly moving toward cloud-based sales intelligence software.



This software not only provide them with enhanced speed and scalability but also helps them save resources by eliminating time involved in managing huge data workloads to identify potential information on targets and leads. Furthermore, this software is well suited for organizations with small IT budget, which is another driving factor for the growth of cloud deployment in the sales intelligence market.



IT and Telecom vertical to hold the largest market share in 2019 in the sales intelligence market

Due to rising competition and dynamic consumer demands, IT and telecom companies are thriving to retain existing customer base and increase market share.Due to this, these companies are increasingly investing in sales intelligence software to identify suitable customer segments and gain contextual information on their clients' and prospects' buying behavior.



This information enables IT and telecom companies to devise effective go-to-marketing strategies and provide personalized cross-sell and up-sell offers.



Sales intelligence market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the high economic growth, increasing penetration of internet, and mobile devices leading to inquisitiveness among the buyers about new technologies, increase in technology adaptation, and growing digital initiatives by government in the region.However, lack of inadequate IT infrastructure and less awareness about the benefits of sales intelligence software are few big hurdles in sales intelligence adoption across the region.



Though, with increasing demand for automated software to improve sales productivity, the growth of sales intelligence market in the region is expected to increase rapidly in future.

Further, in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the sales intelligence market.

• By Company – Tier 1–10%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–65%

• By Designation – C-Level–25%, Director Level–50%, and Others–25%

• By Region – North America–40%, Europe–30%, and APAC–20%, RoW – 10%



The sales intelligence market comprises major providers, such as DiscoverOrg (US), Dun & Bradstreet (US), LinkedIn (US), Oracle (US), Demandbase (US), InsideView (US), Clearbit (US), HG Insights (US), LeadGenius (US), InfoGroup (US), UpLead (US), RelPro (US), DueDil (UK), EverString (US), RingLead (US), Gryphon Networks (US), List Partners (US), FullContact (US), Zoho (US), and Yesware (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the sales intelligence market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The sales intelligence market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from software and services.Software revenue is associated with sales intelligence tools and software.



Furthermore, services' revenue is associated with various consulting, integration and deployment, and training, maintenance, and support services. The market is also segmented on the basis of application, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sales intelligence market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report would also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



