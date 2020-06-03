The Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 537.80 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the scuba diving equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 537.80 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on scuba diving equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven the by the rising popularity of water sports, increased number of water pools and health benefits. In addition, the rising popularity of water sports is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The scuba diving equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes

The scuba diving equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bags and apparel

• Rebreathers and regulators

• Diving computers and gauges

• Others

By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA

This study identifies the growing tourism, and improving infrastructure and safety as one of the prime reasons driving the scuba diving equipment market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our scuba diving equipment market covers the following areas:

• Scuba diving equipment market sizing

• Scuba diving equipment market forecast

• Scuba diving equipment market industry analysis"

