The global seam tapes market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast periodGlobal Seam Tapes Market: About this market

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This seam tapes market analysis considers sales from both polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Our analysis also considers the sales of seam tapes in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the PU segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for protective apparel from heavy work-related industries will play a significant role in the PU segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global seam tapes market report looks at factors such as an increase in demand for protective clothing, military applications increasing demand for specialty textiles, and increasing demand from developing regions. However, uncertainties in fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, slow growth of end-user industries in developed countries, and low product differentiation may hamper the growth of seam tapes industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807370/?utm_source=PRN Global Seam Tapes Market: Overview

Increasing demand for specialty textiles for military applications

Military clothing has always been an integral part of the soldier's combat mission and has evolved with time witnessing enhancements in its features and functionalities. The applications of smart textiles not only range from camouflage, ballistic protection, and lightweight clothing for enhanced performance and mobility but also include high-tech protective gear and tents. With the increasing use of smart textiles for military applications, the demand for seam tapes will also grow. This extensive applications of smart textiles in military apparel will lead to the expansion of the global seam tapes market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Innovations in the protective textile industry

User comfort and wearability are the major focus area for the market players in the protective apparel industry. Prominent protective apparel manufacturers are focusing on the development of smarter textiles and coating technology to enhance the breathability and moisture removal capabilities of their products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global seam tapes market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several few seam tapes manufacturers, that include Bemis Associates Inc., Essentra Plc, San Chemicals Ltd., Sealon, Toray Industries Inc.

Also, the seam tapes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807370/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

