The Global Secondary Battery Recycling Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% during the period 2019-2023

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Secondary Battery Recycling



Battery recycling is a process that helps reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Secondary batteries should be disposed properly, as they comprise several heavy metals and toxic chemicals.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5622914





Technavio's analysts forecast the global secondary battery recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global secondary battery recycling market for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of secondary battery recycling in different battery type



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Secondary Battery Recycling Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Battery Solutions

• Call2Recycle

• Exide Technologies

• Gravita India

• Johnson Controls



Market driver

• Increase in number of drought-prone areas

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Complexities of managing battery recycling facilities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Declining lithium-ion battery prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5622914



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

