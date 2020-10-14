The Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market is expected to grow by $ 2.55 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.55 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Our reports on secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing awareness of end-users, increasing number of data thefts, and need to adhere to regulatory requirements. In addition, increasing awareness of end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Domain validation

• Organizational validation

• Extended validation



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing number of online transactions as one of the prime reasons driving the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of BYOD concept, and increase in the use of IoT technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market covers the following areas:

• Secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market sizing

• Secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market forecast

• Secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market industry analysis





