Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market: About this market

This selective soldering equipment market analysis considers sales from networking and communication, consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, and instrumentation, and aerospace and defense in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the networking and communication segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising penetration of smartphones and the expansion of broadband systems will play a significant role in the networking and communication segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global selective soldering equipment market report looks at factors such as rising electronics production across the world, use of multifunctional use of relays for low-cost automation of soldering system, and growing electronic content in automobiles. However, rising cost pressure from demand side, threat to global players' existence from Chinese low-cost soldering equipment, and the ongoing slowdown in the Chinese economy may hamper the growth of the selective soldering equipment industry over the forecast period.

Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market: Overview

Rising electronics products across the world

The increase in the need for high-speed processing of large data due to advances in IoT has risen the demand for advanced electronics equipment. Moreover, emerging economies such as India and China are working on creating a positive environment for electronics production to increase the net export of the economies. Further, the shift toward autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles is contributing significantly to the rise in electronic production. This will lead to the expansion of the global selective soldering equipment market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of laser soldering

Rise in the adoption of advanced automated soldering equipment is because of the growing demand for reliable and efficient soldering system. Laser soldering is gaining significant popularity as it is the only contactless soldering equipment available in the market. This device has gained popularity, because of its ability to pinpoint heat efficiently to confined spaces where a conventional soldering equipment's tip cannot fit. Laser soldering further provides cost benefits, flexibility, repeatability, and quality. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global selective soldering equipment market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading selective soldering equipment manufacturers, that include EBSO GmbH, Hentec Industries Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., JAPAN UNIX Co. Ltd., Juki Corp., Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG, Nordson Corp., Pillarhouse International Ltd., SEHO Systems GmbH, Seika Corp.

Also, the selective soldering equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



