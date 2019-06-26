NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Semiconductor materials are partial electricity conductors, and their conductivity lies between insulators and conductors. Technavio's semiconductor market analysis considers the sales of ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors. Our analysis also considers the growth of the semiconductor market in APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. In 2018, the ICs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for memory technologies from data center market will play a significant role in the ICs segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global semiconductor market looks at factors such as increased investments in fabs, rising adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles, and growing investments in telecommunication infrastructure. However, the impact of the ongoing trade war in the semiconductor industry, cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, and increasing design complexity of semiconductor components may hamper the growth of the semiconductor industry over the forecast period.



Rising adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles



The automotive sector is currently the major end-user of semiconductor products. Technological advancements in the automotive industry, such as autonomous vehicles, wireless charging, and EVs have increased the need for semiconductor components. Additionally, the integration of several vehicle safety systems such as ADAS, heads-up display, and multimodal and intuitive user interfaces have increased the adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles. The increased adoption of semiconductor ICs is expected to drive the growth of the global semiconductor market at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.



Increasing design complexity of semiconductor components



The growing number of functionalities in consumer electronics, automotive, and other fields has increased the demand for multifunctional ICs. This demand has forced semiconductor manufacturers to integrate new and more complex architecture and design of semiconductor ICs. The rising complexity in IC design increases the capital investment for manufacturers as they must invest heavily in packaging and assembly equipment, to maintain the performance of semiconductor ICs. Moreover, the consistent disruption in the consumer electronics industry is forcing vendors to modify their manufacturing processes, which has led to a rise in manufacturing costs. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global semiconductor market size over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global semiconductor market is highly concentrated. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several semiconductor manufacturers, that include Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., and SK HYNIX INC.



Also, the semiconductor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



