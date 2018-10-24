The Global Shaftless Screw Conveyors Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Shaftless Screw Conveyors



Sludge or bulk materials coming out from centrifuges, presses, and mixers are conveyed and metered with the help of shaftless screw conveyors. Depending on the type of material to be transported, the screw on shaftless screw conveyors rotate on anti-wear bars or high-density molecular polyethylene.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597422



Technavio's analysts forecast the global shaftless screw conveyors market to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shaftless screw conveyors market for 2018-2022. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market segmentation by end-user (mining and cement, agriculture, food and beverage, solid waste management, sewage treatment, biomass, and waste to energy).



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Shaftless Screw Conveyors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Anders Pedersen, Maskin- & Specialfabrik

• KWS Manufacturing

• SPIRAC Engineering

• TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN

• VAC-U-MAX

• WAMGROUP



Market driver

• Cost benefits and ease of maintenance

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Intense competition from Asian manufacturers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Public-private partnerships in wastewater industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597422



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

